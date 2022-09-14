ECNEC approves 6 projects involving Tk 8,739.68cr



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over the ECNEC meeting virtually from her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

The meeting held at NEC building with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She attended the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefed the reporters and said the government would provide Taka 5,929.03 crore for six projects while the remaining Taka 2,810.65 crore will come as project assistance.

Out of six projects, 3 are new while 3 others are revised projects.

The planning minister said the upgradation of Cumilla (Mainamati)-Brahmanbaria (Dharkhar) part of the National Highway into four-lane would cost Taka 2,810.65 crore and it will be funded by Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

This project would turn the Sylhet-Chattogram region to an important commercial hub. Roads and Highways Department will implement the project by June 2026.

This project will also strengthen the regional communication between India and Bangladesh and will turn Chattogram Port to the center of international trade and commerce.

The main project component include 102.79 hectares of land acquisition, 1450560 cubic meter of earth work, construction of 49.53 kilometer flexible pavement and 4.47 kilometer rigid pavement, construction of 14 bridges, one flyover, two underpasses, 50 culverts and 12 foot over bridges.

The planning minister said he hoped the general point to point inflation is likely to fall from October and thus continue onwards with the expectations of high yield of Aman and Boro paddy.

"Hopefully, inflation will not turn deadly for us as it will ease from next month," he added. He said Bangladesh is under some inflationary pressure due to the volatile global situation.

He said the fuel price is now coming down globally and the government has already reduced the price of fuels. There might be more adjustment in fuel prices, he opined.

Export of food grains, sunflower and soybean oil has already started from Ukraine as well Russia despite the Ukraine-Russia war, which would ease the price situation.

The import cost has also come down as exchange rate of Taka against US dollar has almost come to a stable situation. Inward remittance has increased while the country's food reserve is now around 2 million metric tons, he added.

Replying to a question, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said considering the construction and maintenance cost and available facilities, the proposed fare of the metro rail (MRT-6) seems to be rational.

The other projects approved in the meeting include Upgrading Barishal (Charkauwa) to Lakshmipur via Bhola (Ilsha Ferryghat) road into due standard at an additional cost of Taka 189.78 crore, Construction of elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram with Taka 1,048.11 crore, Capacity Enhancement of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences at Mitford, Cumilla, Faridpur, Barishal and Bogura with Taka 214.79 crore and Nutrition development and poverty alleviation through expansion of Mushroom cultivation at a cost of Taka 98.34 crore.

The meeting also approved the 4th revision of the Akhaura-Agartala dual-gauge rail link project.















The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved six projects on Tuesday at a cost of Tk 8,739.68 crore which include a Taka 7,188.66 crore project to upgrade speedy road communication between Sylhet and Chattogram region.The meeting held at NEC building with its chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She attended the meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence while ministers, state ministers, planning commission members and secretaries concerned were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.Planning Minister MA Mannan later briefed the reporters and said the government would provide Taka 5,929.03 crore for six projects while the remaining Taka 2,810.65 crore will come as project assistance.Out of six projects, 3 are new while 3 others are revised projects.The planning minister said the upgradation of Cumilla (Mainamati)-Brahmanbaria (Dharkhar) part of the National Highway into four-lane would cost Taka 2,810.65 crore and it will be funded by Indian Line of Credit (LoC).This project would turn the Sylhet-Chattogram region to an important commercial hub. Roads and Highways Department will implement the project by June 2026.This project will also strengthen the regional communication between India and Bangladesh and will turn Chattogram Port to the center of international trade and commerce.The main project component include 102.79 hectares of land acquisition, 1450560 cubic meter of earth work, construction of 49.53 kilometer flexible pavement and 4.47 kilometer rigid pavement, construction of 14 bridges, one flyover, two underpasses, 50 culverts and 12 foot over bridges.The planning minister said he hoped the general point to point inflation is likely to fall from October and thus continue onwards with the expectations of high yield of Aman and Boro paddy."Hopefully, inflation will not turn deadly for us as it will ease from next month," he added. He said Bangladesh is under some inflationary pressure due to the volatile global situation.He said the fuel price is now coming down globally and the government has already reduced the price of fuels. There might be more adjustment in fuel prices, he opined.Export of food grains, sunflower and soybean oil has already started from Ukraine as well Russia despite the Ukraine-Russia war, which would ease the price situation.The import cost has also come down as exchange rate of Taka against US dollar has almost come to a stable situation. Inward remittance has increased while the country's food reserve is now around 2 million metric tons, he added.Replying to a question, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said considering the construction and maintenance cost and available facilities, the proposed fare of the metro rail (MRT-6) seems to be rational.The other projects approved in the meeting include Upgrading Barishal (Charkauwa) to Lakshmipur via Bhola (Ilsha Ferryghat) road into due standard at an additional cost of Taka 189.78 crore, Construction of elevated expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat Airport in Chattogram with Taka 1,048.11 crore, Capacity Enhancement of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences at Mitford, Cumilla, Faridpur, Barishal and Bogura with Taka 214.79 crore and Nutrition development and poverty alleviation through expansion of Mushroom cultivation at a cost of Taka 98.34 crore.The meeting also approved the 4th revision of the Akhaura-Agartala dual-gauge rail link project.