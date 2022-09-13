Writ filed seeking Tk 10cr compensation for Joj Mia

A writ petition was filed on Monday with the High Court seeking its directive to pay Tk 10 crore as compensation for Joj Miah, who was made attacker in the gruesome grenade attack on August 21, 2004.

The writ petition also sought HC directive to form a committee headed by a retired judge of the Appellate Division to find out those who were hatching conspiracy to involve Joj Miah in the August 21 grenade attack.

After filing the petition, Advocate Humayun Kabr Bhuiyan told reporters that permission has been taken from the HC bench headed by Justice Mojibur Rahman Mia for hearing on the writ petition.

The HC bench will hold hearing on the petition immediately.

Home Secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station, OC of Noakhali Senbag Police Station, Police Criminal and Investigation Department (CID), the then IGP Khodabox Chowdhury, the then ASP Abdur Rashid, the then ASP Munshi Atiqur Rahman and the then Special Superintendent of Police Md Ruhul Amin has been made respondents in the petition.

The petition also sought HC directive to confiscate all the assets of former State Minister of Home Affairs Lutfuzzaman Babar, former IGP Khodabox Chowdhury, former ASP Abdur Rashid, Munsi Atiqur Rahman, former Special Superintendent of Police Ruhul Amin and collect the compensation money from them.

Earlier, on August 11, the Supreme Court lawyer sent a legal notice seeking compensation of Tk 10 crore for Joj Miah, who was discussed in the horrendous grenade attack on August 21, 2004.

On August 21, 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka. A total of 22 people including party leaders were killed while several others injured in the gruesome incident.

On June 9, 2005, the young man named "Joj Miah" was arrested from Senbagh in Noakhali and CID took him on remand for 17 days in connection with the case filed in this regard.









