Tuesday, 13 September, 2022
Pankaj Debnath, MP, relieved of all AL posts

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League Lawmaker from Barishal-4 (Hijla-Mehendiganj) constituency Pankaj Debnath has been suspended from all posts of the party on charges of violation of party discipline. This decision was conveyed to him in a letter signed by the party's central Office Secretary Biplab Barua.
The letter reached Barishal district Awami League President Abul Hasanat Abdullah and General Secretary Talukdar Yunus on Monday afternoon.
In this regard, Member of Parliament Pankaj Debnath said, "I have received a letter
regarding this from the central office. There is not much to say about this at the moment."
The letter says, "The Executive Council of Awami League has dismissed you from the post of member of the advisory council of Barishal district Awami League on charges of breaking the constitutional order of the organization. Your written reply on the above matter has been asked to be submitted to the central office within the next 15 days as per the organizational instructions."
According to party sources, there has been a conflict between two fractions of Awami League in Barishal's Mehendiganj upazila for a long time. There were frequent chases and clashes among the rivals. Due to this, several murders occurred during the last Union Parishad (UP) elections. Upazila Awami League President Maidul Islam and General Secretary Municipal Mayor Kamal Khan are on one side of the two groups. The party is supported by the district Awami League. On the other side is local MP Pankaj Debnath.
According to sources, on August 28, one of the disputants of Mehendiganj Upazila Awami League entered the emergency department of the hospital and beat up and stabbed their rivals. At this time, six leaders and activists of Juba League and Chhatra League were severely injured. Four of the injured leaders and activists were sent to Barishal for better treatment. The injured leaders and activists were followers of the President and General Secretary of Upazila Awami League. On the other hand, the accused persons in the incident were followers of lawmaker Pankaj Debnath.
About the exemption, district AL General Secretary Talukdar Yunus said they have received a letter today regarding relieving Pankaj Debnath MP from all party posts.


