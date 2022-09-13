Sajeda's death condoled, laid to rest at Banani graveyard



Awami League General Secretary also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with AL leaders paid tributes to late Senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury at Central Shaheed Minar premises in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The body of the deceased was taken to her constituency Nagarkanda by road in the morning. Her first Namaz-e-Janaza was held at MN Academy ground around 11:00am. There, state honour was given to the organizer of the country's great Liberation War. After the funeral, Sajeda Chowdhury's body was brought back to Dhaka.

Sajeda Chowdhury's freezer van was taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 2:30pm. There, individuals and various institutions including political, social and cultural organizations paid tribute till 4:00pm.

At 2:45pm in the afternoon, Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam on behalf of President Abdul Hamid and later Maj Gen Kabir Ahmed on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes. Later Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku paid tributes.

Later, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader paid tribute to the party leader on behalf of Awami League. Dhaka city North and South Awami League, Krishak League, Swechchhasebak League, Juba League, Juba Mahila League, Mahila Awami League and other affiliated and fraternal organizations of the party paid tributes.

Later, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad (one wing), Gana Azadi League, founder of Ganashathya Kendra Zafrullah Chowdhury, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Local Government Minister Tajul Islam, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Culture KM Khalid, Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Haque Shamim, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, BNP Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid, Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Parishad and various social and political organizations paid their respect.

Sajeda Chowdhury's body was taken in front of the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at around 4:20pm after paying tributes. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader led the party leaders to wrap the national and party flags on her coffin there. Later, the activists paid tributes to Sajeda Chowdhury, one of the organisers of the Liberation War and a trainer of women freedom fighters.

A second Janaza was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayer. Later her body was taken to Banani graveyard for burial. The burial took place at 6:20pm.

Senior member of Awami League Presidium Sajeda Chowdhury passed away at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital on Sunday (September 11) at 11:40pm after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old.

Following the demise of veteran politician Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury a pall of gloom descended on the political arena of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she lost a true guardian at the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, and recalled her great contribution to the country's democratic and progressive movements.

In a condolence message, the Prime Minister said, "The nation has incurred an irreparable loss and we lost a veteran political leader and I, myself, lost a true guardian at the demise of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury."

She said Sajeda Chowdhury played a pivotal role in all the democratic and progressive movements in country that included six-point movement of 1966 and mass upsurge of 1969.

Sheikh Hasina, also AL's President, recalled with gratitude that Sajeda Chowdhury had played a great role in electing her as party president in her absence in its 1981 national council, said a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

The Prime Minister said she got Sajeda Chowdhury as her guardian since she returned to the country on May 17 in 1981.

Since then, Sajeda Chowdhury was her shadow companion, Sheikh Hasina said.

In the condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said Sajeda Chowdhury got interested in the AL politics since she met Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the election campaign of the Jukta Front in 1954.

She then joined the AL in 1956 and played an important role in all the movements, the Prime Minister said.

Sajeda Chowdhury was elected one of the seven gano parishad members in 1970's election, she said.

The Prime Minister added that she was entrusted with the responsibility of General Secretary of the Bangladesh Mahila Awami League from 1969 to 1975.

Sajeda Chowdhury led the party as its acting General Secretary by enduring inhuman torture and jail after assassination of the Father of the Nation with most of his family members, she said.

She served the AL as its General Secretary from 1986 to 1992 and as Presidium Member till her death.

The Prime Minister expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sajeda Chowdhury.

She prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Recalling her contribution to keeping the organizational base of Bangladesh Awami League up after the brutal incidents on August 15 in 1975, President Abdul Hamid said the nation will remember her with respect for long.

The Head of the State said her courageous and uncompromising leadership showed the nation the right path in any critical moment of the country.

"Her death has created a vacuum in the country's political arena," he observed.

The President prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Education Minister Dipu Moni, Ahmed Hossain, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid and many more expressed deep shock over the death of Sajeda Chowdhury by sending their condolence messages to the media.

















