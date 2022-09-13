Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:10 PM
PM to meet press tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Wednesday afternoon on the outcome of her recent four-day visit to India.
The press conference will start at 4pm, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
The PM went to New Delhi on September 5 at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
She held bilateral talks with Modi and separately met Indian President Droupadi Murmu and the country's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
During the visit Dhaka  and Delhi signed seven
MoUs -- demonstrating cooperation in a number of areas, including water sharing of the Kushiyara River.
Other MoUs are related to cooperation in the areas of space technology, science and technology, railways, judiciary and broadcasting.    -UNB


