4 killed, 13 hurt in road crashes in Kushtia

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

KUSHTIA, Sept 12: At least four people have died in separate road accidents in Kushtia.
The accidents that occurred on Monday on the Kushtia-Jhenaidaha Highway and in Kumarkhali's Alauddin Nagar also left 13 others injured, according to Idris Ali, chief of Kushtia Highway Police.
Three of the dead were identified as Gaffar, 38, Sanowar, 40 and Jahid. They were all natives of Shashidharpur village in Daulatpur Upazila.
The other victim is believed to be a trucker's aide, but police could not
immediately identify him.
Vegetable farmers Gaffar, Sanowar and Jahid were travelling to Rajbari with their produce on a van, Idris said, citing witnesses. As they reached Alauddin Nagar, a local three-wheeler, known as a 'bhotbhoti', hit their van.
"Both the van and the three-wheeler overturned and were severely damaged. Three passengers died on the spot."
Around the same time, a cement-laden truck heading to Kushtia from Rajshahi veered out of control as it approached the accident site at speed and fell into a nearby ditch.
Nine workers travelling on the three-wheeler, the van and truck drivers, and two of the truck driver's aides were badly injured, said Idris.
They were all admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.
In a separate incident, a speeding truck bound for Jhenaidah ploughed into a stationary truck in the 11 Mile area of the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway.
"The helper of the parked truck fell off the vehicle and died on the spot," Idris said. Highway police have sent the bodies to Kushtia General Hospital's morgue.     -bdnews24.com


