ADB to provide $9.05b loan to BD in three years

The Asian Development Bank will provide $9.05 billion over the next three years to Bangladesh, up 84.7 per cent from the preceding three years, as the Manila-based lender is mobilizing greater resources to help well prepare the country for graduation from the LDC bracket in 2026.

In ADB's indicative allocation plan for Bangladesh, $3.29 billion would come in 2023, $3.21 billion in 2024 and $2.55 billion in 2025.

However, 69.5 percent of the funds would be on near-market terms in line with the country's rising per capita GDP. In the previous three years, the share of such loans was 57.5 percent.

Loans at near-market terms have a repayment period of 25 years with a grace period of five years and the interest rate is LIBOR + 0.75 percent. Concessional loans for Bangladesh have the same repayment schedule but the interest rate is fixed at 2 percent.

The higher non-concessional financing has raised the stakes for the government to be more disciplined and prudent in project selection and more efficient in project implementation.

The projects must be of very good quality and must have a direct contribution towards economic growth, economic diversification, infrastructural development, human capital development or strengthening social protection.

"If we don't complete the projects on time, the repayment on these non-concessional loans will become due and go on to create an excessive burden on the balance of payment," Hussain added.

Of the allocation, $2.15 billion would be going towards upskilling Bangladesh's human capital, creating employment opportunities and enhancing social safety net guardrails and healthcare.

The Manila-based multilateral lender is providing $300 million in 2023 for setting up a vaccine manufacturing and research centre in Gopalganj.

Another $2 billion has been earmarked for projects under the ADB's flagship SASEC programme that aims to promote regional prosperity and improve economic opportunities for the people of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Expenditure for projects for laying dual-gauge rail lines from Laksam-Chattogram and Tongi-Akhaura, setting up Dhaka-Northwest corridor road and improving the South corridor fall under the SASEC overhead.

For improving Bangladesh's water supply and urban infrastructure, $1.45 billion has been earmarked.

Projects pertaining to urban development of Narayanganj, Dhaka's sewerage system development, enhancing Khulna's water supply and establishment of water supply system in cluster and coastal towns fall under this bracket.

About $820 million would be going to projects that would mitigate the effects of climate change and $743.5 million for enhancing the power system.

Projects for developing economic zones and strengthening economic structure for LDG graduation have been included in the indicative allocation plan for the three years.

But in this fiscal year, the majority of the funds would be going towards budget support and mitigating the effects of the Ukraine war, said finance ministry officials familiar with the discussions.











