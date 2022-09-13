BD booters hope to beat India today to be group toppers

SAFF Women's Championship 2022 The woman footballers in red and green outfits are all set to take on India today (Tuesday) with a view to beat the rivals and become champions of Group-A in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal.

The heart throbbing match will be played at 5:45pm (BST) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Both Bangladesh and India are already in the semis as both the rivals won their first two matches of the group.

Bangladesh began the mission by defeating the Maldives by 3-0 and secured the semis with a 6-0 big win over Pakistan in the second match. On the other hand, India outplayed the Maldives by 9-0 in the first match and confirmed the same following a 3-0 win over Pakistan in the second match of the group.

The Tuesday's match is vital for both as it will decide the group top. Whoever wins the match today will get an easy opponent in the semis.

Bangladesh faced India six times in the SAFF Women's Championship so far. Apart from a goalless draw in the group round in 2016, the Bangladesh women lost all the time to their Indian rivals.

As per FIFA women's ranking, India is the 58th while Bangladesh is far behind being the 147th.

In the last five editions, India is the all-time champion while Bangladesh is a one-time runner-up.

Yet all the statistics are in favour of India, Bangladesh booters are dreaming a dream to beat India today and be the group champion.

Skipper Sabina Khatun who is still leading the scorer list with highest five goals said they were not going to settle down before winning the India match.

She said, "We won the two important matches and confirmed the final. But we want to play the semis as group champion. India is a strong opponent and it will be a tough match. But we will try our best to do well there."

"Our preparation was good this time. We did well from the beginning. It is good for us that we already confirmed the final. Now we are working on the problems we had in the previous matches. We are hopeful of a competitive, enjoyable and a good match tomorrow. We want to continue our usual performance."

"... You should keep it in your mind that these Bangladesh women just graduated to a senior team and the booters are still young. They are younger than the other teams. But they have vast experiences and they are energetic. Sometimes, these things tend to do miracles against strong teams," she added.

Although Bangladesh never won against India in the SAFF Women's Championship before, the booters are taking today's match rather seriously this time. That's why the women didn't even take rest after the second match and came to the practice ground on Sunday.

The booters practised on Monday. They kept practicing at the Army HQ ground on Tuesday and went over their plans for India for the last time.

