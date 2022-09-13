Qatar asked to provide 1m MT more LNG to offset energy crunch

Bangladesh requests Qatar to consider additional supply of LNG to Bangladesh to meet the increasing demand for industrial growth in the country, Foreign Ministry said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has made the request to his Qatari counterpart Soltan bin Saad Al- Muraikhi during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and urged him to address Bangladesh's plea at this crucial moment when its industrial sector is suffering from energy supply crunch.

He proposed that Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, which could be implemented by the middle of 2022 through a side letter agreement. Bangladesh is keen to import more LNG in line with the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar.

"The Qatari Minister Soltan bin Saad Al- Muraikhi informed that the Emir of Qatar may undertake a visit to Bangladesh next year, and may take a decision in this regard," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

During the meeting, the Bangladesh side reiterated the invitation to the Emir of Qatar from the President of Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the two State Ministers signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic, official and special passport holders between Bangladesh and Qatar.

He further said atar has become a popular destination for Bangladeshi migrants and an important labour market for Bangladesh due to the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries. At the time, he also called for increased energy cooperation.

Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar since 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 16 in 2011, between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Qatar and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh.

Following the MoU, a 15-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on September 25 in 2017 to supply 1.8-2.5 million tonnes (MTPA) of LNG annually.

Petrobangla has purchased 8.424 million tonnes of LNG through 137 cargoes till January 2022.

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Saad Sherida Al Kabir cordially accepted Bangladesh's offer and directed QatarGas and Qatar Energy to sit with Petrobangla to discuss the proposed issues.

During the meeting, two delegations took stock and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues between the two countries.

The issues that came up for discussions included enhanced cooperation in skilled manpower and human resource development, increased business to business contact, visa waiver for diplomats and officials between the two countries, collaboration on food security, education and health, energy and power, civil aviation etc.

The State Minister of Bangladesh requested the Qatari side to consider investment in high-tech parks, special economic zones, in construction and energy sectors etc.

The Qatari side requested Bangladesh to send specific proposals in this regard, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also sought Qatari support for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis. The Qatari State Minister appreciated the role of the Bangladesh community in the development efforts of Qatar contributing to the economies of both the countries.

They also expressed keen interests in recruiting nurses, medical professionals and technicians from Bangladesh. Both sides expressed their resolve to further consolidate the existing bond of friendship and to take them to new heights.

They discussed the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties in 2024 by joint programmes including exchange of high-level visits and Bangladesh-Qatar Year of Culture.

The State Minister briefed on Bangladesh's recent remarkable progress in socio-economic development, robust economic growth as well as the Government's efforts to establish Bangladesh as the regional hub of connectivity.

