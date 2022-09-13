Video
PM greets King Charles III

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her heartiest felicitations to King Charles III on his accession to the throne as the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on behalf of the People and the Government of Bangladesh.
She stated in a signed letter addressed to Charles, "I am confident that under your visionary reign, the people of the United Kingdom will continue to enjoy an ever-flourishing future, building on the legacy of your beloved mother, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second."
The Prime Minister mentioned, that on this auspicious occasion, she offers her wholehearted support to Charles to further strengthen the excellent
friendship and cooperation existing between the two countries and steer the Commonwealth in the desired direction.
Sheikh Hasina wished the King, her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Royal Family the very best of health, happiness, and long life, and the friendly people of the United Kingdom continued peace, progress, and prosperity, said a press release of Press Wing of the Prime Minister on Monday.    -BSS


