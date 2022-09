Kotwali Police arrested five people with weapons while preparing for a robbery in front of Polo Ground Multipurpose High School of Tiger Pass area in Chattogram on Sunday night. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: Police arrested five people with local weapons while preparing for a robbery in front of Polo Ground Multipurpose High School of Tiger Pass area on Sunday night.The arrestees are - Saiful Islam Babu, 30, Mohammad Rubel, 28, Mohammad Monir, 38, Sohag, 26 and Badshah, 26.