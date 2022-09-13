DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 48 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of September 11, according to a DMP release. In separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions. -BSS

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 5,487 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 22 grams of heroin and 10.180 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 33 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. BSS



















