Seminar on film research held



Bangladesh Film Archive (BFA) organized a seminar for the research fellows of 2022-23 fiscal year at the archive seminar hall in the city on Monday. photo: observer

Dr. Sayeem Rana, Assistant Professor of the Department of Music in the University of Dhaka, presented the seminar paper titled 'Research methodology on film' as Film Archive DG Md Nizamul Kabir presided over the programme. Film critic Moinuddin Khaled, film director and researcher Kawsar Chowdhury and BFA Director Dr. Mufakkharul Iqbal were the speakers.

Bangladesh Film Archive has been awarding fellowship every year since 2008 to promote film education and culture in the country.











