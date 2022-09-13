Japan Foundation print exhibition to be held at Liberation War Museum

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Japan Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh will organize a traveling exhibition titled "Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s" at the Liberation War Museum.

The event will be inaugurated on Friday, and will remain open to visitors till September 29, except Sundays.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K.M Khalid will inaugurate the exhibition as the chief guest and eminent artist Professor Syed Abul Barq Alvi will be present as special guest, along with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Divided into two sections, the exhibition will showcase "The Age of Photographic Images," and "Images of Autonomous Matter," giving attendants a sense of contemporary Japanese art trends in 1970s.

The two weeks long exhibition will display award winning works of 14 distinguished printmakers and professors from Japan; as well as present wide range of palettes, styles, and tradition of Japanese printmaking. -UNB









