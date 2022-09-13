Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Japan Foundation print exhibition to be held at Liberation War Museum

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Japan Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh will organize a traveling exhibition titled "Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s" at the Liberation War Museum.
The event will be inaugurated on Friday, and will remain open to visitors till September 29, except Sundays.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K.M Khalid will inaugurate the exhibition as the chief guest and eminent artist Professor Syed Abul Barq Alvi will be present as special guest, along with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.
Divided into two sections, the exhibition will showcase "The Age of Photographic Images," and "Images of Autonomous Matter," giving attendants a sense of contemporary Japanese art trends in 1970s.
The two weeks long exhibition will display award winning works of 14 distinguished printmakers and professors from Japan; as well as present wide range of palettes, styles, and tradition of Japanese printmaking.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Seminar on film research held
Japan Foundation print exhibition to be held at Liberation War Museum
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
BD-India bond is rooted in blood: Hasan
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft