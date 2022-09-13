Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD-India bond is rooted in blood: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the bond between Bangladesh and India is rooted in blood and the friendship has further strengthened under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
The minister told reporters after a meeting with Indian outgoing High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami at his secretariat office in the capital.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain was present in the meeting.
Hasan said the premier visited to India last week and it was a successful visit. Many achievements came during the visit and the big achievement of the visit is to get the opportunity of exporting products to third countries using the land of India without any duty, he added.
Besides, he said, the agreement over Kushiara River water sharing is also another big achievement.
The minister said the Indian high commissioner has also an important role to make the visit a success. He (Doraiswami) is very efficient high commissioner, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary. The minister wished his success in future.
Hasan said discussions were also held in different issues including the biopic on Bangabandhu.
He hoped that the biopic will be released by this year after the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Doraiswami said the relation between Bangladesh and India is very fantastic and the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India was very fruitful.
He hoped that the relation will be strengthened in future.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
5 held while preparing for robbery in Ctg
DMP arrests 48 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Seminar on film research held
Japan Foundation print exhibition to be held at Liberation War Museum
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference
BD-India bond is rooted in blood: Hasan
Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft