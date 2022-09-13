BD-India bond is rooted in blood: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the bond between Bangladesh and India is rooted in blood and the friendship has further strengthened under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The minister told reporters after a meeting with Indian outgoing High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami at his secretariat office in the capital.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain was present in the meeting.

Hasan said the premier visited to India last week and it was a successful visit. Many achievements came during the visit and the big achievement of the visit is to get the opportunity of exporting products to third countries using the land of India without any duty, he added.

Besides, he said, the agreement over Kushiara River water sharing is also another big achievement.

The minister said the Indian high commissioner has also an important role to make the visit a success. He (Doraiswami) is very efficient high commissioner, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary. The minister wished his success in future.

Hasan said discussions were also held in different issues including the biopic on Bangabandhu.

He hoped that the biopic will be released by this year after the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Doraiswami said the relation between Bangladesh and India is very fantastic and the recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India was very fruitful.

He hoped that the relation will be strengthened in future. -BSS











