Int’l confce on sustainable fisheries from Sept 16-18

International Conference on Sustainable Fisheries (ICSF), organized by the Faculty of Fisheries, Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU), will be held from September 16-18 at the Faculty of Fisheries, Sylhet Agricultural University.

WorldFish Bangladesh will be one of the partners of the event.

Academicians, professionals, researchers, scientists, and policymakers will discuss and exchange their ideas, views, and knowledge on emerging issues in the fishing sector.

The conference will be enriched with several keynote speeches, guest speakers, and plenary discussions by experts in the fisheries sector.

"The conference will create an excellent opportunity to share experience and knowledge to further enhance fisheries development in Bangladesh," says Chris Price, WorldFish's Regional Director for South Asia.











