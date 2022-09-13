Absconding death-row convict arrested 19yrs after rape in Feni

FENI, Sept 12: A 45-year-old absconding death row convict in a case filed over raping a teenager in front of her mother was arrested Sunday in Feni, 19-years after the incident.

The convict is Jahangir Alam, son of Abul Kalam from Nawabpur union in Sonagazi upazila, said Md Khaled Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Sonagazi model Police Station.

Jahangir Alam was sent to jail after being produced before a court on Monday, said the OC.

On information, police arrested Jahangir from Mizan Road area of Feni sadar around 8:30pm on Sunday as he was returning from his legal counsel's chamber.

On May 13, 2003, Jahangir and his gang abducted the victim and her mother, who were Hindus, from Sultanpur village in Nawabpur union. They gang raped the girl in front of the local health complex center.

Next day, a case was filed against four people at Sonagazi police station following a complaint received from the victim's mother.

On July14 this year, Feni Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal pronounced death sentences for three of the accused in their absence and acquitted another from charges. Along with that each of the convicts were fined Tk 2 lakh.

The death row convicts are Abul Kashem, Md Latu and Jahangir Alam, all residents of Nawabpur union who remained absconding since the incident. -UNB











