Accused school teacher arrested in Natore

NATORE, Sept 12: The absconding accused of a sensational case filed over the rape and murder of a female school teacher in Natore was arrested Monday.

The arrested accused is Ahsan Habib, 30, said Nasirul Islam, inspector of Natore Police Bureau of Investigation. Habib was sent to jail after being produced before court, he said. On information, he was arrested from Baraharishpur area in Natore sadar around noon while trying to escape to Dhaka, said the PBI inspector. -UNB

On July 23, 2019, a group of miscreants raped and later stabbed a local primary school teacher to death at her house. They dumped her body in a pond beside her house.

Earlier, two other accused in this case were arrested, said PBI. UNB











