

PM’s call to the youth



We fully agree with the PM's call addressing our youth.



We have achieved the status of a developing nation. Our next target is to become a developed country by 2041, and our youths are unquestionably a key component to fulfil the target, and since they will be the driving force to turn Bangladesh into a developed nation by the next two decades.



Focusing on our youth, the government has taken a series of programmes to equip them with proper education and employment opportunities. Government has established data centres up to union levels and community clinics where employment opportunities for a huge number of youths have been created. Moreover, many of them are being provided loans from Karmasangsthan Bank, so to inspire them to be entrepreneurs and generate employment for others.



In rural areas, Palli Sanchoy Banks have been set up from where youth beneficiaries of the "My House, My Firm" project can avail loans and become entrepreneurs.



Youth development programmes of the government have now been expanded to 480 upazilas. Over 250,000 unemployed youths are incorporated in skill development trainings annually on various subjects through over 300 training centres in 64 districts.



The point, however, as much as the youth award ceremony would give a moral boost to our youths - it is equally important for them to make the best of all state-sponsored schemes, loans and opportunities.



However, youth empowerment is a process where young people gain the ability and authority to make informed decisions and bring about changes in their lives and in the lives of other people. In addition, it is a means of encouraging youths to do greater things for themselves and also to make a wider positive impact in their society. On that note - the government has been pro-active while introducing a number of facilities, but not without limitations.



More than 50% of the country's total population of160 million is under the age of 24. Youth is the hope of the Nation for the future. Young people are the most energetic and productive segment of the total population.



Most importantly, economic empowerment of youth, especially of girls and young women, with a particular scope of decent employment is the key to confront gender-based discrimination and violence.



In conclusion, our youth is the backbone of the nation and the youth is indeed our future.



While distributing "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award-2022", via a video conference from her official Ganabhaban residence - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: Youths are the most important stakeholders to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041 - and asked them to get well prepared in every arena including education.We fully agree with the PM's call addressing our youth.We have achieved the status of a developing nation. Our next target is to become a developed country by 2041, and our youths are unquestionably a key component to fulfil the target, and since they will be the driving force to turn Bangladesh into a developed nation by the next two decades.Focusing on our youth, the government has taken a series of programmes to equip them with proper education and employment opportunities. Government has established data centres up to union levels and community clinics where employment opportunities for a huge number of youths have been created. Moreover, many of them are being provided loans from Karmasangsthan Bank, so to inspire them to be entrepreneurs and generate employment for others.In rural areas, Palli Sanchoy Banks have been set up from where youth beneficiaries of the "My House, My Firm" project can avail loans and become entrepreneurs.Youth development programmes of the government have now been expanded to 480 upazilas. Over 250,000 unemployed youths are incorporated in skill development trainings annually on various subjects through over 300 training centres in 64 districts.The point, however, as much as the youth award ceremony would give a moral boost to our youths - it is equally important for them to make the best of all state-sponsored schemes, loans and opportunities.However, youth empowerment is a process where young people gain the ability and authority to make informed decisions and bring about changes in their lives and in the lives of other people. In addition, it is a means of encouraging youths to do greater things for themselves and also to make a wider positive impact in their society. On that note - the government has been pro-active while introducing a number of facilities, but not without limitations.More than 50% of the country's total population of160 million is under the age of 24. Youth is the hope of the Nation for the future. Young people are the most energetic and productive segment of the total population.Most importantly, economic empowerment of youth, especially of girls and young women, with a particular scope of decent employment is the key to confront gender-based discrimination and violence.In conclusion, our youth is the backbone of the nation and the youth is indeed our future.