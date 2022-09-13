Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Prevent corruption in all sectors

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Dear Sir

Corruption is such a noxious thing that damages society, politics as well as culture. This social disease is found at all levels of government and some private sectors also. Administrative institutions are one of the most corrupted sector in Bangladesh. Man administrators are also involved in this evil at an exorbitant price.

Bribery among government bureaucrats had now reached at alarming levels. For this reason, people are discouraged from taking advantage of the public sector. Today, people are stuck in red tapes to rescue their files from the office. Bangladesh spends a lot more on making roads than China and India. Bangladesh spends $2.5 million to $11.9 million only for per km road construction, which is the highest budget in the world. But the matter of sorrow is its quality is very poor. After construction, the roads are not properly maintained at all. Consequently, it becomes fragile.

So, some steps should be taken such as, taking initiatives to reduce corruption tendency, properly enforce law and ensure punishment.

Sadia Khanom
Student, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prevent corruption in all sectors
Humanitarianism must adapt to climate change
Effective strategies needed to combat Dengue
Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh
Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch
Bangladesh-India relations: Key to regional peace and harmony
Pharmaceutical waste poses serious health threats
UK PM’s ‘top team’ is alarmingly short on experience


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft