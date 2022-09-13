

Effective strategies needed to combat Dengue



Dengue affects more or less every year in the country. Especially in Dhaka city its prevalence can be noticed a little more. In the last few years, dengue has taken a deadly form all over the country including Dhaka. However, experts believe that its variant has a contribution to the increase and decrease in the incidence of dengue outbreak. There are four serotypes of dengue. These are- Denv-1, Denv-2, Denv-3 and Denv-4. Denv-3 is more acute than the first two.



Although the number of dengue cases and deaths during the time of corona is slightly lower in 2020, the outbreak of dengue is again seen strongly in 2021. The number of dengue cases and deaths that year was the second highest in history. 26 thousands 265 people were infected and 105 died that year. This year dengue has not yet taken a dangerous form but has started to increase. But if it turns out to be as severe as in previous years, it goes without saying that it will be difficult to handle. This is because in the last few years, the government has not been able to take any effective and sustainable initiative to eradicate Aedes,the carrier of dengue, even though the dengue situation has deteriorated.



Moreover, the average rainfall is declining in the June-August season, when it used to rain the most. Rainfall was also at the root of the horrific form of dengue in 2019. The World Bank says there was heavy rain in Dhaka in February of that year. As a result, favorable temperatures and humidity in the following months contributed to the widespread of dengue. B.N Nagpal, a senior entomologist at the WHO said that numerous projects under construction in Dhaka are also one of the areas where Aedes mosquitoes are produced.



The breeding season of Aedes mosquitoes is usually from June to September. At this time water accumulates due to rain and Aedes mosquitoes breed in that water. So there is no alternative to stopping mosquitoes breeding around us. Proper care should be taken so that water does not accumulate anywhere around our house. All types of coconut shells, old tires, empty packets of chips, water that has accumulated on the roof, etc. must be removed on our own initiative. The people involved in the construction should take responsibility so that the mosquitoes do not breed in the accumulated water. The city corporation needs to be more steadfast to take sustainable and effective measures to prevent dengue. Besides, for the eradication of dengue, it is necessary to formulate a proper and orderly plan and its proper implementation

The writer is a social worker and lecturer, Department of Social Work, Savar Government College, Savar, Dhaka











