

Genesis and paradigm shifts of forest inventory in Bangladesh



The forests were converted for other land uses (e.g. urban areas, industrial estates, sea, airports, etc.) (Lambin&Meyfroidt, 2011; FAO, 2016.). The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd industrial revolutions also accelerated these conversions (Lambin&Meyfroidt, 2011) and led to the establishment of many governments and privately-owned wood-based industries in Bangladesh in the last century (Banglapedia, 2021). At present, large-scale wood-based industries e.g. furniture, pulp, paper, etc. are also operating around the globe to fulfill the demand of the society (Hetem�ki&Hurmekoski, 2016; Ramage et al., 2017).



With time, people realize the importance of forests for national and household demand, livelihood, and environmental wellbeing (Turner et al., 2006). Assessment of forest resources is essential to ascertain the present and future uses (FAO, 2015). On the other hand, the conversion, protection, and conservation initiatives for the forests of Indo-Bangladesh have changed with time (Millat-e-Mustafa, 2002). Knowledge of the importance of forest at the local, regional and global scale, and utilization of forest resources help to formulate the forest policy, conservation, and utilization strategies. Therefore, the existing forest policy, demand of society and nation, available knowledge and technologies, and contemporary national and global issues ultimately govern the extent and objectives of forest inventory (FAO, 2020). Forest inventory is the footing of forest management.



Bangladesh (Indo-Bangladesh region) has a long history of scientific forest management that started in 1869 with the appointment an Assistant Conservator of forest for the region (Bhattacharyya, 2011; Adrija, 2017). However, good numbers of forest inventories have reported for the Indo-Bangladesh since 1764. The initial inventories delineated the forest boundary and the latter the assessed the biomass and carbon stocking in a forest ecosystem, land use, and community dependency on the forest using a field survey to high-resolution satellite image (Costello et al., 2016).



A total of 30 forest inventories have been identified for the Indo-Bangladesh region since 1764. Among these inventories, six inventories/surveys were conducted during the British colonial period. Only 3 inventories were conducted at the Pakistan regime, while 21 inventories were led after the independence of Bangladesh including two national forest inventories (Annex 1). The forests of Bangladesh can be classified into five zones as Sundarbans, Hill, Sal, Coastal and Village (GoB, 2019) and all the inventories were categorized according to the forest zones for further discussion. Early inventories (1764 to 1960) were vested only for the Sundarbans, but the highest number of inventories were conducted for the Hill zone followed by the Sundarbans (Figure 1) (Annex 1).



All the inventories used the field survey method and only 7 included both the field survey and remote sensing techniques for the production forest maps (Figure 2). A wide array of output was observed for these inventories and the outputs were organized into 15 distinct categories starting from forest boundary demarcation to biodiversity, biomass and carbon stock, and social and economic considerations. However, growing stock assessment in terms of volume was the highest parameter of interest followed by production of maps (Figure 3). The objectives/outputs of inventories found to vary time, availabilities of technologies, resources utilization, quality and quantity of forest resources, forest policy and need of the society and country (Kohl et al., 2006).



The number of inventories for the particular forest zone, method of data/information collection, and outputs of each inventory varied significantly (Costello et al., 2016). Bangladesh (Indo-Bangladesh to independent Bangladesh) has more than two hundred fifty years of history in forest inventory starting from 1764, which can be divided into four distinct periods (Mid eighteenth to the late nineteenth century: 1764 -1876; Early Twentieth century: 1905 - 1924; Mid-twenty to late twentieth century: 1958 - 2000; and Early twenty-first century: 2001 - present) based on outputs and technology used.



The number of inventories has increased significantly and also the outputs of inventories were getting complex and diversified with time and technology of data/ information collection (Figure 4). The comparatively highest rate (3.81 inventory/ 10 years) was observed for the early twenty-first century (2001 - present) and the lowest (0.04 inventory/ 10 years) was observed from mid-eighteenth to the late nineteenth century (1764 -1876) (Figure 5).



The mid-eighteenth to the late nineteenth century (1764 -1876) was the British colonial regime in India. The forest inventories during this period were only vested for the Sundarbans. The British East India company took absolute control over the Indo-Bangladesh after the battle of Plassey in West Bangle and Buxar in Bihar in 1757 and 1764 respectively. As new administrators, they had developed maps to demarcate the boundary of important places and areas of interest, which enabled them to ensure their strategic, administrative, and economic activities over the territory (Adrija, 2017).



As part of these activities, the British administrator took the first initiative to demarcate the boundary of the Sundarbans in 1764. They also prepared a map of larger waterways of the Sundarbans from 1767 to 1773. Eventually, it was the part of The Bangal Atlas that was published in 1779 by James Rennel (Bhattacharyya, 2011; Banglapedia, 2021).



The trigonometric methods of the survey gained popularity and accuracy over the previous technology of cartographic at the beginning of the nineteenth century (1802) in India (Gill, 2001). From 1821 to 1829, Lt. Princep, and Lt. Hodges used trigonometric method of the survey to delineate the accurate boundary between the Sundarbans and cultivated lands and they produced a map (scale: 1 inch = 1 mile) for the Sundarbans. Again, Mr. James Ellison 1851 to 1859, produced another map of the Sundarbans at a smaller scale of 1 inch = 4 mile. He also conducted a revenue survey for the Sundarbans for the first time in the history of the forest inventory of Indo-Bangladesh (Annex 1) (Costello et al., 2016). Delineation of forest boundary and prepared forest maps were used to convert a part of the Sundarbans to cultivable lands and a significant forest area was converted to agricultural lands within 1875 (Bhattacharyya, 2011). However, this conversion was not profitable due to the unfavorable environmental conditions and less productive capacity of the soil (Mahmood et al., 2021).



After 1865, a significant improvement was noted with the declaration of the Indian Forest Act 1865. Appointment of an Assistant Conservator of Forests in 1869 was the first step of Forest Administration in Indo-Bangladesh, which was the starting of scientific forest management in Indo-Bangladesh. Moreover, the first forest policy was declared in 1894 with the objective of revenue generation from the forests and giving importance to advancing the agriculture sectors (Millat-e-Mustafa, 2002).



The forest policy of 1894 likely influenced the revenue generation from the forest through production forestry as well as continued to convert forest areas to agricultural lands (Bhattacharyya, 2011; Mahmood et al., 2021). It can be believed that the objectives/outputs (e.g. demarcation of forest areas, preparation of forest maps, and stock assessment) of the subsequent inventories were to detect the change dynamics over time. Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sundarbans forest divisions were established at almost the same time.



But, the Sundarbans got the attention of the forest inventory during this period. The fifth forest inventory was conducted from 1905 to 1909 to produce maps (scale: 1 inch = 1 mile) to assess the changes in forest land cover after the conversion to agricultural lands. In 1924, Mr. Curtis produced the largest map of the Sundarbans with a scale of 2 inches = 1 mile and assessed the growing stock (volume) of the important tree species of the Sundarbans and assessed the gain and loss of forest land areas due to accretion and erosion over the time (Annex 1). The inventory by Curtis was complex compared to the previous and he used statistical calculation for the first time. Until that time, extraction of forest resources and revenue earning were the central concerns of forest management (Mahmood et al., 2021).

(To be continued)

The writer is vice-chancellor, Khulna University













