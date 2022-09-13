

Explore blue economy to alleviate energy crunch



To continue industrial output and make gas available a policy support must be there in the country that fresh investors will get idea about gas availability before fresh investments. Currently existing and future investors have no idea whether they will get gas or not for their investments and if they invest how much gas will be available for them. May be it is on priority basis for investors or on rationing basis. Currently fresh investors are in dark about gas availability and the government's policy.



At present low pressure in the industries are hampering productions as many can't operate full capacity during daytime and even night a certain percent of the capacity are stopped.



As gas is local asset, its proper distribution and withdraw should be in a manner that there will be no wastage of gas and system loss. We the industry owners operate captive power plants in our factory for uninterrupted power supply to the factories. But most of all the small and medium industrial units either depend on main grid power line or diesel fired generators as back-up systems. During load-shedding small and medium units halt their production and though for certain time they run diesel fired generators which increases their costs of production and also costs of doing business. The recent hike of diesel price will affect further in industrial output and also will increase transport fair.



So, in this situation the government needs to explore new gas fields across the country as well as in the blue economy zone. To continue economic wheel and the current growth, it is imperative to go for searching or seeking new ways of making energy available.



With proper utilization of existing reserves for natural gas it is possible to cut wastage and make economic wheel on run with rationing systems of gas for uninterrupted productions with required gas pressures. Currently there are two different billing systems in factory gas use by the government agencies. Some pay gas bills without using no gas and some are paying as per EVC (electronic volume correctors) meters. Now many do not have EVC meter as a result their gas bill comes despite not getting enough gas but for those who use EVC meters then bills are made as per their meter reading utilization.



In this situation though load-shedding is not hampering textile, spinning or other big scale industrial sectors, gas crunch is becoming a major issue that some paying gas bills without its usages and some are not getting adequate pressure for running full capacity factory operations.



To generate government revenue there is no alternative of keeping production unhurt and for this energy security is a major concern now. To ease this hurdle we need a policy with collective discussion among different stakeholders, policy makers, experts and the government.



With proper renovation gas should be withdrawn in proper manner and stop misuse and system loss. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is not viable for industrial use and in this regard alternative options must there in place.



Though LNG has some advantages but it will never be the true alternative because it will increase dependency of our country on foreign country. Besides, there are many disadvantages of LNG imports. When more than 50 per cent of Bangladesh's power production in gas based and gradually if the government replaces them with LNG, the country will become very vulnerable.



Despite less import price of LNGs in consumer level it is sold at three times higher prices than the domestic gas. Besides LNG price is not always stable due to world political crisis, market demand, distance and on others. Normally when governments are changed major policies are also changed. Previously when governments gave natural gas to industries they built gas based captive power plants. But recently government decided to supply electricity to the factories through high voltage grid line. So now for uninterrupted electricity they need to invest huge power lines from grid and setting up step down sub-station.



Bangladesh is loses its focus from NG exploration it certainly will suffer a huge opportunity. Valuable natural resources at our land may remain unexplored properly. Exploration companies will never want to withdraw our NG instead of their LNG replacement to safe their long-term business.



In recent times, a new opportunity has been opened for Bangladesh after the settlement of maritime boundaries. Petrobangla appreciates the dream of harnessing resources from the 26 blocks in deep and shallow sea areas of 19.5 thousand square kilometers. Petrobangla is putting its best effort in living up to these challenges by taking up hydrocarbon explorations, especially signing of Production Sharing Contracts for massive exploration in the sea.



Just need to speed up the process and petro Bangla has already showed their strength in this field, so this is the right time to lease the block only the local company other than any foreign company. In addition, we have to give more emphasis on renewable power, nuclear power plant, hydro and solar power plant to run our economic wheel.

The writer is a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and he is also Chairman of Little Group.



















Investments in large industrial sectors took place at availability of natural gas in the country but in course of time it has now decreased as a result many industrial units are facing inadequate gas pressure.To continue industrial output and make gas available a policy support must be there in the country that fresh investors will get idea about gas availability before fresh investments. Currently existing and future investors have no idea whether they will get gas or not for their investments and if they invest how much gas will be available for them. May be it is on priority basis for investors or on rationing basis. Currently fresh investors are in dark about gas availability and the government's policy.At present low pressure in the industries are hampering productions as many can't operate full capacity during daytime and even night a certain percent of the capacity are stopped.As gas is local asset, its proper distribution and withdraw should be in a manner that there will be no wastage of gas and system loss. We the industry owners operate captive power plants in our factory for uninterrupted power supply to the factories. But most of all the small and medium industrial units either depend on main grid power line or diesel fired generators as back-up systems. During load-shedding small and medium units halt their production and though for certain time they run diesel fired generators which increases their costs of production and also costs of doing business. The recent hike of diesel price will affect further in industrial output and also will increase transport fair.So, in this situation the government needs to explore new gas fields across the country as well as in the blue economy zone. To continue economic wheel and the current growth, it is imperative to go for searching or seeking new ways of making energy available.With proper utilization of existing reserves for natural gas it is possible to cut wastage and make economic wheel on run with rationing systems of gas for uninterrupted productions with required gas pressures. Currently there are two different billing systems in factory gas use by the government agencies. Some pay gas bills without using no gas and some are paying as per EVC (electronic volume correctors) meters. Now many do not have EVC meter as a result their gas bill comes despite not getting enough gas but for those who use EVC meters then bills are made as per their meter reading utilization.In this situation though load-shedding is not hampering textile, spinning or other big scale industrial sectors, gas crunch is becoming a major issue that some paying gas bills without its usages and some are not getting adequate pressure for running full capacity factory operations.To generate government revenue there is no alternative of keeping production unhurt and for this energy security is a major concern now. To ease this hurdle we need a policy with collective discussion among different stakeholders, policy makers, experts and the government.With proper renovation gas should be withdrawn in proper manner and stop misuse and system loss. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is not viable for industrial use and in this regard alternative options must there in place.Though LNG has some advantages but it will never be the true alternative because it will increase dependency of our country on foreign country. Besides, there are many disadvantages of LNG imports. When more than 50 per cent of Bangladesh's power production in gas based and gradually if the government replaces them with LNG, the country will become very vulnerable.Despite less import price of LNGs in consumer level it is sold at three times higher prices than the domestic gas. Besides LNG price is not always stable due to world political crisis, market demand, distance and on others. Normally when governments are changed major policies are also changed. Previously when governments gave natural gas to industries they built gas based captive power plants. But recently government decided to supply electricity to the factories through high voltage grid line. So now for uninterrupted electricity they need to invest huge power lines from grid and setting up step down sub-station.Bangladesh is loses its focus from NG exploration it certainly will suffer a huge opportunity. Valuable natural resources at our land may remain unexplored properly. Exploration companies will never want to withdraw our NG instead of their LNG replacement to safe their long-term business.In recent times, a new opportunity has been opened for Bangladesh after the settlement of maritime boundaries. Petrobangla appreciates the dream of harnessing resources from the 26 blocks in deep and shallow sea areas of 19.5 thousand square kilometers. Petrobangla is putting its best effort in living up to these challenges by taking up hydrocarbon explorations, especially signing of Production Sharing Contracts for massive exploration in the sea.Just need to speed up the process and petro Bangla has already showed their strength in this field, so this is the right time to lease the block only the local company other than any foreign company. In addition, we have to give more emphasis on renewable power, nuclear power plant, hydro and solar power plant to run our economic wheel.The writer is a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and he is also Chairman of Little Group.