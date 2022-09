Kabirhat Press Club in Noakhali organized a tree plantation programme Kabirhat Press Club in Noakhali organized a tree plantation programme on Monday. Over 500 tree saplings were planted on Kabirhat Upazila Health Complex premises. UNO Fatima Sultana was present as the chief guest while Kabirhat Municipality Mayor and Press Club President Jahirul Haque Raihan presided over the programme. photo: observer