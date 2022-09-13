Video
Home Countryside

Fruit saplings given to students in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 12: With a view to making a habit of planting trees, Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP) in the district has given fruits and medicinal plant saplings to 100 students.
The fruits and saplings were handed over at a function held on the premises of Damdama Pilot High School and College in  Singra Upazila.
These were distributed by Principal Anwarul Islam Anu of the organisation.
He asked everyone to plant trees at the premises of every house, school, college, hospital and in other suitable places for the better of  life and   environment.


