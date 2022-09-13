Fruit saplings given to students in Natore

NATORE, Sept 12: With a view to making a habit of planting trees, Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP) in the district has given fruits and medicinal plant saplings to 100 students.

The fruits and saplings were handed over at a function held on the premises of Damdama Pilot High School and College in Singra Upazila.

These were distributed by Principal Anwarul Islam Anu of the organisation.

He asked everyone to plant trees at the premises of every house, school, college, hospital and in other suitable places for the better of life and environment.











