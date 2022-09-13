Four people murdered in three districts

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Bhola and Narsingdi, in three days.

PABNA: Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Chatmohar and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

A young man was allegedly stabbed to death in Chatmohar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 26, son of Yusuf Uddin, a resident of Hasupur Village in the upazila. He was a husk trader in the area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Chatmohar Circle Sajib Shahrin said Ramzan Ali of Bagholbari Village struck Hafizur with a sharp machete near Handial Sluice Gate at around 8:30 am and fled away.

Hafizur was, later, rescued in critical condition and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Locals detained attacker Ramzan and handed over him to police. They assumed that Hafizur might have been killed by Ramzan over a previous enmity.

However, the truth will come to light after completion of the autopsy, ASP Sajib added.

On the other hand, a man was shot to death allegedly by his rivals in Sadar Upazila on Friday over a land dispute.

Deceased Saidar Malitha, 52, son of Harun Malitha, was a resident of Bangalbaria Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Pabna SP Akbar Ali Munsi said several people shot Saidar in a broad day light in front of a tea stall nearby Bangalbaria mosque when he was going to perform Jum'a prayer on Friday.

The miscreants, later, left Saidar dead on the spot and fled away riding on four to five motorcycles.

SP Abkar said the locals assumed that Saidar might have been killed by his rivals over a land dispute.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, a case was filed with Pabna Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard, the SP added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A housewife was reportedly strangled to death by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ratna, 19, wife of Russel, 25, a resident of Ward No. 1 in the upazila.

Police have detained the deceased's husband Russel and mother-in-law Nilufa Begum in this connection.

Nasu Bepari, father of the deceased, said they gave Russel Tk 1.5 lakh in cash for buying a motorcycle and doing business one month back. Russel demanded Tk 50,000 more to them. He locked into an altercation with Ratna over the matter on Sunday afternoon, Nasu Bepari added.

"Russel and his mother strangled my daughter to death at one stage of the altercation," he said.

About the allegation Russel said, "Ratna made a phone call with an unknown person in the morning. She committed suicide as I took the mobile phone set from her at that time."

However, police have recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter, police said.

Sub-Inspector of Daulatkhan PS Monir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was allegedly killed by his rival during an altercation in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abu Kalam, 50, son of Nur Chan Mia, a resident of Alipura Uttarpara area in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Kalam and one Joydhar Ali, son of late Soleman Mia, were locked in an altercation over trivial matter in front of Haider Ali's tea stall at Alipura Uttarpara in the evening. At one stage of the altercation, Joydhar first slapped Abu Kalam and later, he along with his some other companions beat up him mercilessly, leaving Abu Kalam seriously injured.

Knowing the matter, locals, later, rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local doctor.

Raipura Circle ASP Satyajit Kumar Ghosh confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on in this connection.

However, the deceased's family members are yet to fine any complain with local PS. After receiving the complaint, legal action will be taken, the ASP added.











