Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Home Countryside

Three arrested in rape cases in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Our Correspondents

Three men were arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Manikganj and Kurigram, in three days.
NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man for raping his wife's sister-in-law in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The arrested man is Mehedi Hasan Raju, 35.
Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam, PPM, said Raju raped the sister-in-law of his wife several times since 2019 after blackmailing her taking nude videos.
The victim lodged a complaint with police recently.
Following this, DB Police arrested Raju from Noakhali Poura Park area on Sunday noon.
Two separate cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and the Pornography Act have been filed with Noakhali Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard, the SP added.
MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a man from Singair Upazila in the district on Friday night in connection with gang-raping a beauty parlour employee.
The arrested man is Monir Hossain, 35, son of Ikram Hossain of Dhalla area in the   upazila.
Police sources said Monir Hossain along with his associates Anis and Fulchan Mia gang-raped the girl, aged about 25, after taking her an abandoned house in Dhalla Union on September 3 last.  
The victim, later, lodged a complaint with Dhalla Police Outpost in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Monir on Friday night.
The other two accused are on the run.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair PS Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest accused and a case was filed by the victim in this    regard.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was arrested for raping a child in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The arrested man is Nazrul Islam, a resident of Pashchim Fulmati Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the victim girl, aged about 3, daughter of Mintu Mia of the area, was playing on the house yard of Nazrul Islam at around 8am.
At that time, Nazrul Islam took the child to a room, and raped her there.
Hearing the scream of the victim, locals rushed in and rescued the girl.
They, later, caught the rapist, and handed over him to police.
After filing of a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail in the afternoon.
Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the matter.


