Two electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Naogaon

Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Naogaon, on Friday.

KISHOREGANJ: A famer was electrocuted in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Nayeem Mia, 21, a resident of Kowna Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Md Nayeem Mia was working in a cropland in the area in the afternoon. At that time, he came in contact with an electric wire, which left him dead on the spot.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A person has been electrocuted in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Joydev Barman, 18, a resident of Nitpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Joydev Barman was working in a wielding shop at Saraigachhi Mor on Friday. At that time, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Porsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Joydev dead.

