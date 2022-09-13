Water lily likely to disappear from Kamalganj



A view of water lily flowers in a pond at Kamalganj. photo: observer

Pond water is pumped out by irrigation yearly in the upazila for fish-farming. Then sediment of the pond causes damage to flowers of water lily.

Due to unabated destroying, lily flowers are not much available in the upazila. Water lily is the national flower of Bangladesh. A visit to Kalenga area in Kamalganj found a small pond full of red lily.

Another pond was dug under the initiative of Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) Sumaiya Aktar in a union land piece, and it has been beautified by farming white lily. Lily flower is the symbol of love. It is used for the beauty of woman's tuft.

To abate disappearing of water lily, conscious people stressed the need of its farming in ponds under the government patronisation.











KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 12: Water lily flowers are set to disappear in Kamalganj Upazila of the district due to unplanned fish-farming in ponds.Pond water is pumped out by irrigation yearly in the upazila for fish-farming. Then sediment of the pond causes damage to flowers of water lily.Due to unabated destroying, lily flowers are not much available in the upazila. Water lily is the national flower of Bangladesh. A visit to Kalenga area in Kamalganj found a small pond full of red lily.Another pond was dug under the initiative of Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) Sumaiya Aktar in a union land piece, and it has been beautified by farming white lily. Lily flower is the symbol of love. It is used for the beauty of woman's tuft.To abate disappearing of water lily, conscious people stressed the need of its farming in ponds under the government patronisation.