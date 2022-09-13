Two drown in Natore, Mymensingh

A college student and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Mymensingh, on Sunday.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A college student drowned in a pond in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Faridul Islam, 20, son of Md Bhuttu Pramanik, a resident of Makimpur Masjid Para Village under Chapila Union in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Rashidpur Technical School and College in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Faridul Islam was an epilepsy patient.

However, he went to take a bath in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm.

Later on, his body was found there at around 2pm.

Locals said he might have drowned in the water body while bathing it.

Chapila Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Mahabur Rahman said locals recovered his body and took to the deceased's house.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A minor child of Nandail Upazila in the district drowned in a pond on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rian, 3, son of Md Sohel Mia, a resident of Birkamatkhali Village under Birbetagoir Union in the upazila.

Local UP Member Md Azizul Islam said Rian along with his mother went visit his maternal grandparents' house in Sreerampur Village under Magtula Union in Ishwarganj Upazila.

However, Rian fell in a pond near his grandfather's house at around 12:30pm, while his relatives were unaware of it.

Later on, the relatives rescued him from the pond and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor dead, the UP member added.

Nandail Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Akanda said no one informed the matter to them in this regard.















