Man crushed under train at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Sept 12: A man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said the Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express Train from Dhaka hit the man in Daulatkandi Railway Station area in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, Bhairab Railway Police recovered the body at around 12pm and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.












