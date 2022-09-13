Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four get life term in murder, rape cases

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

Separate courts recently sentenced four men to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Narayanganj, Dinajpur and Pirojpur.
NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2005.
Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin passed the order in the afternoon.
The convict is Akhtar Hossain, a resident of Fatullah area in the upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three months more in jail.
Five more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.
Advocate Fazlur Rahman, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.
According to the prosecution, Akhtar and his wife Rina used to quarrel with each other as his family members did not accept their love marriage.
On September 28 in 2005, Rina was found unconscious in front of the house. Rina was, later, declared dead after she had been taken to a hospital.
Later on, a case was filed by Rina's family members with Fatullah Police Station (PS) accusing six people.
Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.
Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
DINAJPUR: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a physically-disabled girl in Fulbari Upazila in 2019.
Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict on Thursday.
The condemned convict is Mehedul Mandal, 51.
The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Mehedul Mandal took the girl to a graveyard on July 3 in 2019, and raped her there.
Later on, the deceased's mother lodged a case against Mehedul with Fulbari PS.
Following this, police arrested Mehedul.
PIROJPUR: A court in the district sentenced two brothers to life-term of imprisonment for killing a boy in Indurkani Upazila in 2006.
Additional District and Sessions Judge SM Nurul Islam pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.
The convicts are Abul Kalam Kalu, 33, and Md Harun, 35, sons of Md Fazrul Haque of Dakshin Kolaron Village in Indurkani Upazila.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, the accused killed one Rafiqul, 13, son of Md Halim of Patharghata Upazila in Barguna District, on March 8, 2006 over previous enmity.
A case was filed with Indurkani PS in this regard.
Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on October 5 in 2006 accusing five people after investigation.
Following this, the court pronounced the verdict in presence of Abul Kalam Kalu while Harun was absconding.
The court also acquitted three other accused as the allegations brought against them were not proven.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kabirhat Press Club in Noakhali organized a tree plantation programme
Fruit saplings given to students in Natore
Four people murdered in three districts
Three arrested in rape cases in three districts
Two electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Naogaon
Water lily likely to disappear from Kamalganj
Two drown in Natore, Mymensingh
Man crushed under train at Raipura


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft