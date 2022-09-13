Four get life term in murder, rape cases

Separate courts recently sentenced four men to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and rape cases in three districts- Narayanganj, Dinajpur and Pirojpur.

NARAYANGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2005.

Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin passed the order in the afternoon.

The convict is Akhtar Hossain, a resident of Fatullah area in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three months more in jail.

Five more accused in the case were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proved.

Advocate Fazlur Rahman, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Akhtar and his wife Rina used to quarrel with each other as his family members did not accept their love marriage.

On September 28 in 2005, Rina was found unconscious in front of the house. Rina was, later, declared dead after she had been taken to a hospital.

Later on, a case was filed by Rina's family members with Fatullah Police Station (PS) accusing six people.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

DINAJPUR: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a physically-disabled girl in Fulbari Upazila in 2019.

Dinajpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed handed down the verdict on Thursday.

The condemned convict is Mehedul Mandal, 51.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Mehedul Mandal took the girl to a graveyard on July 3 in 2019, and raped her there.

Later on, the deceased's mother lodged a case against Mehedul with Fulbari PS.

Following this, police arrested Mehedul.

PIROJPUR: A court in the district sentenced two brothers to life-term of imprisonment for killing a boy in Indurkani Upazila in 2006.

Additional District and Sessions Judge SM Nurul Islam pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convicts are Abul Kalam Kalu, 33, and Md Harun, 35, sons of Md Fazrul Haque of Dakshin Kolaron Village in Indurkani Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed one Rafiqul, 13, son of Md Halim of Patharghata Upazila in Barguna District, on March 8, 2006 over previous enmity.

A case was filed with Indurkani PS in this regard.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on October 5 in 2006 accusing five people after investigation.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict in presence of Abul Kalam Kalu while Harun was absconding.

The court also acquitted three other accused as the allegations brought against them were not proven.













