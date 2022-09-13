Video
Home Countryside

Child dies from dog bite at Char Fasson

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 12: A minor child died on Saturday after being bitten by an aggressive dog in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on August 26.
The deceased was identified as Samia, 4, daughter of Md Jasim, a resident of Char Manika area in the upazila.
The deceased's father Jasim said his daughter along with 12 other people was injured by dog bites in Char Manika area on August 26. She was then given vaccine by a local doctor but her condition went deteriorated on September 8
The on-duty doctor of Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, but Jasim did not able to take her there due to financial crisis. After that, the child died at home on Saturday.
Dr Mahabub Kabir, residential medical officer of the health complex, confirmed the matter.


