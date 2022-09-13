Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dharla continues erosion at Fulbari

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Dharla River taking serious turn in Chargourakmanal Village at Nawdanga Union. photo: observer

Erosion by the Dharla River taking serious turn in Chargourakmanal Village at Nawdanga Union. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 12: Hundreds of families are in erosion panic in Fulbari Upazila of the district due to unabated erosion by the Dharla River.
The erosion has gained severity in Chargourakmanal Village of Nawdanga Union of the upazila.
In the last two and a half months to three months, croplands, bamboo groves, gardens having different types of trees and plants stretching about 300 metres of the village were eroded. Now more than 300 families have been under erosion threat.
If erosion prevention measures are not taken immediately, the entire village will be eroded, locals said.
Chargourakmandal villagers like Amir Ali, 42 and Jahangir, 37, said, the erosion appeared in the area with the beginning of the rainy     season.
In the last two months, over 200 bighas of croplands, trees and bamboo groves got embedded into the river, and in the last one week, only one road of the village went into the riverbed.
Chargourakmandal Union Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, "About 300 families are living in our village. Besides, there are one government primary school, two madrasas, four mosques, one government housing project and several establishments in the village."
Already ten families have taken shelter in other places after their living houses were eroded, he added. Several More families are taking preparation to evacuate their houses.
Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali said, a letter with the recommendation of the local MP was sent to Water Development Board (WDB); later on, WDB provided 200 geo-bags only; so it was not possible to prevent the erosion with these.
WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We're managing prevention of erosion in the areas by Dharla and Teesta rivers after inspection. Geo-bag dumping is going on."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kabirhat Press Club in Noakhali organized a tree plantation programme
Fruit saplings given to students in Natore
Four people murdered in three districts
Three arrested in rape cases in three districts
Two electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Naogaon
Water lily likely to disappear from Kamalganj
Two drown in Natore, Mymensingh
Man crushed under train at Raipura


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft