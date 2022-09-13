Dharla continues erosion at Fulbari



Erosion by the Dharla River taking serious turn in Chargourakmanal Village at Nawdanga Union. photo: observer

The erosion has gained severity in Chargourakmanal Village of Nawdanga Union of the upazila.

In the last two and a half months to three months, croplands, bamboo groves, gardens having different types of trees and plants stretching about 300 metres of the village were eroded. Now more than 300 families have been under erosion threat.

If erosion prevention measures are not taken immediately, the entire village will be eroded, locals said.

Chargourakmandal villagers like Amir Ali, 42 and Jahangir, 37, said, the erosion appeared in the area with the beginning of the rainy season.

In the last two months, over 200 bighas of croplands, trees and bamboo groves got embedded into the river, and in the last one week, only one road of the village went into the riverbed.

Chargourakmandal Union Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, "About 300 families are living in our village. Besides, there are one government primary school, two madrasas, four mosques, one government housing project and several establishments in the village."

Already ten families have taken shelter in other places after their living houses were eroded, he added. Several More families are taking preparation to evacuate their houses.

Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali said, a letter with the recommendation of the local MP was sent to Water Development Board (WDB); later on, WDB provided 200 geo-bags only; so it was not possible to prevent the erosion with these.

WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We're managing prevention of erosion in the areas by Dharla and Teesta rivers after inspection. Geo-bag dumping is going on."











FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 12: Hundreds of families are in erosion panic in Fulbari Upazila of the district due to unabated erosion by the Dharla River.The erosion has gained severity in Chargourakmanal Village of Nawdanga Union of the upazila.In the last two and a half months to three months, croplands, bamboo groves, gardens having different types of trees and plants stretching about 300 metres of the village were eroded. Now more than 300 families have been under erosion threat.If erosion prevention measures are not taken immediately, the entire village will be eroded, locals said.Chargourakmandal villagers like Amir Ali, 42 and Jahangir, 37, said, the erosion appeared in the area with the beginning of the rainy season.In the last two months, over 200 bighas of croplands, trees and bamboo groves got embedded into the river, and in the last one week, only one road of the village went into the riverbed.Chargourakmandal Union Ward Member Ayaj Uddin said, "About 300 families are living in our village. Besides, there are one government primary school, two madrasas, four mosques, one government housing project and several establishments in the village."Already ten families have taken shelter in other places after their living houses were eroded, he added. Several More families are taking preparation to evacuate their houses.Nawdanga Union Chairman Hasen Ali said, a letter with the recommendation of the local MP was sent to Water Development Board (WDB); later on, WDB provided 200 geo-bags only; so it was not possible to prevent the erosion with these.WDB Executive Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "We're managing prevention of erosion in the areas by Dharla and Teesta rivers after inspection. Geo-bag dumping is going on."