Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors among three people found dead

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Kurigram and Naogaon, in two days.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a girl from a water body in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Dilruba Jannat Fahmida, 11, daughter of Akmal Mia, a resident of Kazirgaon Village under Tilagaon Union in the upazila.
Kulaura Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Aminul Islam said the family members were looking for her as she was missing for a while.
Later on, they saw the body of Dilruba Jannat in a beel in the area at noon and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the water body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
The reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the police official added.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police on Saturday recovered the half-decomposed body of a minor boy from a paddy field in Ulipur Upazila of the district, two days after his missing.
The deceased was identified as Farhad Mia, 10, son of Nur Alam, a resident of Patilapur Miahpara Village.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Farhad went missing from his house on Thursday night.
Later on, a woman spotted the half-decomposed body of Farhad at a paddy field in the area on Saturday morning and informed it to neighbours.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ulipur PS Imtiaj confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the floating body of an elderly man from a canal in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Mangal Urao, 65, son of late Patanur, a resident of Chakbishnupur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Mangal Urao went to graze his cow on the bank of a canal in the area.
As he was returning home for long, the family members started searching for him. At one stage of searching, they saw the body of Mangal Urao floating in a canal and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kabirhat Press Club in Noakhali organized a tree plantation programme
Fruit saplings given to students in Natore
Four people murdered in three districts
Three arrested in rape cases in three districts
Two electrocuted in Kishoreganj, Naogaon
Water lily likely to disappear from Kamalganj
Two drown in Natore, Mymensingh
Man crushed under train at Raipura


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft