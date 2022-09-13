Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India maintains silence as Pakistan gets $450m package for F-16 fleet from US

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

NEW DELHI, Sept 12:  Pakistan first received the F-16 aircraft package from the Ronald Reagan administration in the 1980s despite heavy objection from India.
India maintained a studied silence a day after the United States announced a $450 million package to refit Pakistan's large F-16 aircraft fleet with the latest technological advances. The announcement from the US State Department came in the backdrop of intersessional talks that the Indian and American senior officials including Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held on September 7, 2022.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to clarify if Mr Lu and his team had informed the Indian side about the announcement from the Biden administration that will add considerable lethality to Pakistan Air Force which poses the biggest challenge for India from west and northwest.
"The proposed sale will continue the sustainment of Pakistan's F-16 fleet, which greatly improves Pakistan's ability to support counterterrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability. Pakistan will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces," stated the announcement from the State Department about the package to Pakistan. The F16 fleet of Pakistan was last seen in action against Indian fighter aircraft that indulged in dogfights over Kashmir in the aftermath of February 27 2019 Balakote strike by India.
Pakistan first received the F-16 aircraft package from the Ronald Reagan administration in the 1980s despite heavy objection from the Government of India which cautioned that the aircraft would be used against Indian targets. Indian objection was based on the findings that Pakistan would arm the F-16s with nuclear weapons that it had procured in a clandestine manner. President Reagan however cleared the sale despite opposition from certain members of the US Congress and CIA's counter proliferation wing.
In 1990, U.S. cancelled the delivery of nearly 30 F-16 aircraft to Pakistan after the Pressler Amendment came into effect. The nuclear tests by India and Pakistan in 1998, further confirmed the Indian concerns about the danger posed by nuclear-armed F-16 aircraft in Pakistan's air force.
The U.S. has repeatedly used the strategic aircraft as a tool in its diplomatic relation with Pakistan. In 2001, following the al Qaeda attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the US had released a package of $3 billion to refit and supply new F-16 aircraft to Pakistan. With nearly 2000 miles as its range of operation, the F-16 has obvious usage against Pakistan's primary military rival - India.
The subsequent findings of widespread terrorist network inside Pakistan and the attacks against US citizens like Daniel Pearl could not dent the decision taken by the George W. Bush administration.    -TH


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Black Hawk helicopter crashes amid Taliban training
Sweden's far right makes strong gains in cliffhanger poll
Syrians gather in front of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey
India maintains silence as Pakistan gets $450m package for F-16 fleet from US
Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog
World leaders will be bused to queen's funeral
Britons get first chance to view Elizabeth II's coffin
Ukraine recaptures more ground as Russia strikes back


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft