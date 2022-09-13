Iran says 'ready to cooperate' with UN nuclear watchdog

TEHRAN, Sept 12: Iran reaffirmed Monday its "readiness" to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, after the agency said in a report it "cannot assure" the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear programme.

The finding last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) further complicated diplomatic efforts to revive a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the United States.

Iran is "ready to cooperate with the agency to clear up the false and unrealistic perceptions regarding its peaceful nuclear activities", foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a press conference.

Tehran declares its "readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA", Kanani added, also pointing to the agency's "obligations".

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said he hoped that Iran would start cooperating "as soon as possible".

"We are ready, we want this to happen, we are not in the business of aggravating or creating situations, we just want this issue to be clarified," Grossi told reporters after opening the IAEA's board of governors meeting.

"This is very straightforward. We found traces of uranium in places that were never declared, that were never supposed to have any nuclear activity, and we are asking questions." -AFP







