Britons get first chance to view Elizabeth II's coffin



Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. photo : AFP

Thousands of people are expected to line up for the chance to see the flag-draped casket at St Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital, a week before her funeral in London.

The new monarch will walk behind his mother's coffin in a sombre procession leading from Holyroodhouse palace, where it arrived on Sunday after making a six-hour road journey from Balmoral Castle, to the church.

The new king will also address British lawmakers in London for the first time since ascending the throne, as the pageantry continues ahead of the queen's September 19 state funeral.

The lengthy mourning period comes with Britain trying to reconcile itself to the death of its longest-serving monarch, who has been part of the backdrop of national life almost since World War II.

"To see her pass, in front of us, I think actually gave a bit of closure," said Lucy Hampshire, who came to Edinburgh with her boyfriend from the English city of York to see the queen's coffin.

Crowds 10 deep turned out in Edinburgh as the hearse carrying the queen drove through the city, with some cheering, some throwing flowers and a few shedding tears in an outpouring of respect for the queen.

People also lined the streets of towns and villages along the 180-mile (290-kilometre) route from the queen's beloved Balmoral estate, where she died on Thursday aged 96 after seven decades on the throne.

Elizabeth II's oak casket rested overnight Sunday in the throne room of Holyroodhouse palace, with Charles and his queen consort Camilla flying to Edinburgh on Monday after his visit to parliament.

The king and senior royals will then follow on foot behind her hearse, flanked by soldiers, in a procession to take her along historic Edinburgh's Royal Mile to the 12th century St Giles' Cathedral.

The coffin will be carried into the imposing grey stone cathedral, where it will be topped with the Crown of Scotland, before a minister leads a service of "prayer and reflection" for the queen.

Her coffin will remain there for 24 hours "to enable people of Scotland to pay their last respects", a palace official said. Reports said there would be tight security and long queues were expected.

King Charles III and senior royals will mount a vigil beside the late queen at 7:20 pm (1820 GMT), while soldiers from the Royal Company of Archers will stay on guard throughout.

The queen's body will be flown to London on Tuesday by Royal Air Force jet to an airfield near London, accompanied by the queen's daughter Princess Anne, and driven to Buckingham Palace. -AFP











