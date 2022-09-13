Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LONDON, SEPT 12: Once hailed as the future of Tottenham, Marcus Edwards will have the chance to show why he was touted as the next Lionel Messi when the Sporting Lisbon forward faces his old club in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Edwards burst onto the Champions League stage with a dazzling display in Sporting's 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt last week.
The 23-year-old English winger marked his maiden Champions League start with his first goal in the competition, also providing an assist to remind Tottenham of the talent that briefly led him to be the Premier League club's brightest young star.
Edwards' career has taken a long and winding road since his teenage years, but he is relishing the chance to face Tottenham when Antonio Conte's side visit Lisbon for this week's Group D clash.
Born in the north London suburb of Enfield, Edwards dreamt of playing for Tottenham just a few miles down the road from his home.
That ambition was fulfilled when Edwards joined the club's youth academy and made his debut as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016.
Edwards' flamboyant style of play was inspired by hours spent gazing in awe at YouTube clips of Neymar and videos of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho supplied by his father.
Edwards' quick feet and skill impressed then Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino so much that the Argentine compared the teenager with Barcelona superstar Messi.
"His qualities, it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays, remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," Pochettino said.
Yet Edwards, hampered by a serious ankle injury that required surgery, struggled to live up to Pochettino's hyperbole.
He was loaned to second-tier Norwich in January 2018, but made just one appearance before returning to Tottenham for "personal reasons".
Edwards also spent time on loan with Dutch side Excelsior before his Tottenham dream came to an abrupt end amid concerns over his work ethic and fears Pochettino's praise had gone to his head.
Leaving Tottenham without making a single Premier League appearance, he made what proved a transformative move to Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019.
"There was a period where I was really close to getting into the team and then I ended up getting injured. I was out for like six or seven months, but that happens," he said.
"Obviously, I wanted to play for Tottenham more times than I did because that's my childhood club, but I don't dwell on it. I just move on."
Rather than be defeated by his exit from Tottenham, Edwards gratefully seized the chance for more playing time.
His fine form included a memorable Europa League goal back in north London against Arsenal.
"It wasn't difficult. I was still young. I didn't look at it as a step back," Edwards told the ADN de Leao podcast of his move to Portugal.
"The main reason was they were in the Europa League. I saw it as an opportunity that I could grab with both hands."
Edwards' rise to prominence in Portugal convinced Sporting boss Ruben Amorim to sign him for a reported initial fee of 7.67 million euros ($7.78 million) in January.
He has already established himself as a popular figure with Sporting fans, making his Champions League debut against Manchester City last season.
Adapting to his new life in a foreign land has been helped by Amorim's good grasp of English.
"I was surprised but his English is good," Edwards said.
"(It's a) brilliant club. I am very happy. I wasn't nervous but it takes a bit of time to feel comfortable."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion
Bayern wary ahead of Lewandowski reunion
Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Real brush Mallorca aside to return top
Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
England seal memorable season with South Africa series win
Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft