Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy

TURIN, SEPT 12: Juventus came back from two goals down at half-time to draw an incident-packed match with Salernitana 2-2 on Sunday as Atalanta gave up the Serie A lead after a 1-1 draw with Cremonese.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve drew for the fourth time this season but the point shared doesn't tell the story of a match which ended with four red cards being shown after Arkadiusz Milik's last-gasp winner was ruled out following a VAR check.

The Poland striker sent the Allianz Stadium into raptures with a glancing header five minutes into stoppage time, but the goal was chalked off for Leonardo Bonucci being offside and interfering with play.

Bonucci had levelled on the rebound from his own missed penalty just two minutes previously to set up a grandstand finish which ended in farce.

Milik was given a second yellow card for removing his shirt after scoring what he thought was the decisive goal and then Juan Cuadrado, Salernitana defender Federico Fazio and Allegri were all sent off as tensions flared on the sidelines.

Allegri later asked to see footage which featured Antonio Candreva, who was near the corner flag and appeared to be playing everyone onside.

"We haven't seen that video, what if he keeps everyone onside? We don't have that video, nobody has it, so I don't know," he said on DAZN.

A match that ended in chaos began with Salernitana putting in a superb opening 45 minutes which had them two goals to the good through Candreva's tap-in and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Davide Nicola's side pulled off a survival miracle on the final day of last season and have got off to a promising start this term.

Salernitana are 10th on seven points, three behind unbeaten Juve who are struggling with injuries and form in the early part of the season.

Their first ever point at Juve was the fourth draw in six games so far in the new campaign.

That was not the only match in Italy to feature VAR controversy as Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani blasted officials for missing two handballs in their 1-1 draw with Monza. -AFP









