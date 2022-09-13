Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

TURIN, SEPT 12: Juventus came back from two goals down at half-time to draw an incident-packed match with Salernitana 2-2 on Sunday as Atalanta gave up the Serie A lead after a 1-1 draw with Cremonese.
Massimiliano Allegri's Juve drew for the fourth time this season but the point shared doesn't tell the story of a match which ended with four red cards being shown after Arkadiusz Milik's last-gasp winner was ruled out following a VAR check.
The Poland striker sent the Allianz Stadium into raptures with a glancing header five minutes into stoppage time, but the goal was chalked off for Leonardo Bonucci being offside and interfering with play.
Bonucci had levelled on the rebound from his own missed penalty just two minutes previously to set up a grandstand finish which ended in farce.
Milik was given a second yellow card for removing his shirt after scoring what he thought was the decisive goal and then Juan Cuadrado, Salernitana defender Federico Fazio and Allegri were all sent off as tensions flared on the sidelines.
Allegri later asked to see footage which featured Antonio Candreva, who was near the corner flag and appeared to be playing everyone onside.
"We haven't seen that video, what if he keeps everyone onside? We don't have that video, nobody has it, so I don't know," he said on DAZN.
A match that ended in chaos began with Salernitana putting in a superb opening 45 minutes which had them two goals to the good through Candreva's tap-in and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty on the stroke of half-time.
Davide Nicola's side pulled off a survival miracle on the final day of last season and have got off to a promising start this term.
Salernitana are 10th on seven points, three behind unbeaten Juve who are struggling with injuries and form in the early part of the season.
Their first ever point at Juve was the fourth draw in six games so far in the new campaign.
That was not the only match in Italy to feature VAR controversy as Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani blasted officials for missing two handballs in their 1-1 draw with Monza.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion
Bayern wary ahead of Lewandowski reunion
Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Real brush Mallorca aside to return top
Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
England seal memorable season with South Africa series win
Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft