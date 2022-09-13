Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England seal memorable season with South Africa series win

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

England's captain Ben Stokes (C) holds The Basil D'Oliveira Trophy as he poses with his players (L/R): Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook after victory on the fifth and final day of the third Test cricket match between England and South Africa at The Oval, in London, on September 12, 2022. photo: AFP

England's captain Ben Stokes (C) holds The Basil D'Oliveira Trophy as he poses with his players (L/R): Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook after victory on the fifth and final day of the third Test cricket match between England and South Africa at The Oval, in London, on September 12, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, SEPT 12: England thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Monday, completing a 2-1 series win in just over two days of action.
The home side, who resumed on 97-0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130. Zak Crawley was 69 not out and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 11.
England have now won six of their seven Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, having managed just one victory in their previous 17 matches when former skipper Joe Root was in charge.
"I'm delighted," said Stokes. "It's been a great series for us as a team. It has been one of those series where we haven't had many individual standout performances, but different people have put their hand up for us throughout and that's what you want in team sport.
"You want to be able to turn to people at key times and break the game open with either bat or ball and that's what we've had throughout."
Defeat means South Africa have suffered their first Test series loss since Dean Elgar took over as captain last year.
England resumed just 33 runs shy of their target after the umpires had halted play on Sunday because of bad light to the disappointment of a capacity crowd.
Alex Lees was 32 not out and Zak Crawley 57 not out -- his first fifty in 17 Test innings -- when play started Monday under sunny skies but in front of a handful of spectators, who had been let in for free.
Lees, having added just two to his overnight score, was dropped off the third ball of the day when he edged Kagiso Rabada, only for diving wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to floor the chance.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion
Bayern wary ahead of Lewandowski reunion
Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Real brush Mallorca aside to return top
Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
England seal memorable season with South Africa series win
Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft