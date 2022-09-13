England seal memorable season with South Africa series win



England's captain Ben Stokes (C) holds The Basil D'Oliveira Trophy as he poses with his players (L/R): Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Harry Brook after victory on the fifth and final day of the third Test cricket match between England and South Africa at The Oval, in London, on September 12, 2022. photo: AFP

The home side, who resumed on 97-0, needed just 5.3 more overs to reach a victory target of 130. Zak Crawley was 69 not out and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 11.

England have now won six of their seven Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, having managed just one victory in their previous 17 matches when former skipper Joe Root was in charge.

"I'm delighted," said Stokes. "It's been a great series for us as a team. It has been one of those series where we haven't had many individual standout performances, but different people have put their hand up for us throughout and that's what you want in team sport.

"You want to be able to turn to people at key times and break the game open with either bat or ball and that's what we've had throughout."

Defeat means South Africa have suffered their first Test series loss since Dean Elgar took over as captain last year.

England resumed just 33 runs shy of their target after the umpires had halted play on Sunday because of bad light to the disappointment of a capacity crowd.

Alex Lees was 32 not out and Zak Crawley 57 not out -- his first fifty in 17 Test innings -- when play started Monday under sunny skies but in front of a handful of spectators, who had been let in for free.

Lees, having added just two to his overnight score, was dropped off the third ball of the day when he edged Kagiso Rabada, only for diving wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to floor the chance. -AFP











