Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Nepal women's national football team confirmed the semifinals as the champion of Group-B following a win over Sri Lanka by 6-0 in the last group match which confirmed an early exit for the Lankans from the group round in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in Nepal.

It was the only remaining chance for the Lankans to play in the semifinals for the first time. If they could win the match by seven goals, they would confirm the last four as group runner-up.

The host had completely control over the match and left no scope for the opponents to score.

Now, after winning the match on Monday, the host is set to face the Group-A runner-up in the second semifinal on 16 September, Friday, at 5:45pm (BST) at the same venue.

From the same group, comparatively low-powered Bhutan is to play the first semifinal against the Group-A champion. Bhutan is playing the semis for the first time in its history.

So, whoever wins the match between Bangladesh and India today (Tuesday) will definitely get an easy opponent in the semis and eventually have a better chance for the final.











