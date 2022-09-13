Video
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Bangladesh is technically better: Kumar Thappa

Nepal cautious about Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Nepal women's national football team head coach Kumar Thappa said that they were going to be cautious about Bangladesh in the semifinals.
In the post-match conference after a win against Sri Lanka, the Nepal coach said, "We are worried about the semifinals as Bangladesh is a young team but they are getting better gradually. They may be a young team with less experience but they have a good team spirit and we are going to be extra careful of this team."
Regarding the win on the day, he said, "We tried to score early. We are happy as we scored six goals. We gained experience and I'm happy. But, I am not happy with the playing style we had today."
Nepal as the Group-B champion will face the Group-A runner-up in the semis. It is likely that Bangladesh will be the Group-A runner-up.








