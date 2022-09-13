Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Sports

Tigers' WC preparatory camp commenced

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Sports Reporter

The practice session of Bangladesh cricket team ahead of the forthcoming tri-nation series and the T20 World Cup started on Monday under the supervision of technical consultant Sridharan Sriram at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
The cricketers were asked to report at 9:00am. After a discussion between the players and Sriram, the match scenario preparation began but the rain didn't permit to continue for long and resumed the preparation after the drizzling being stopped.
In addition to the national team cricketers, a number of HP squad players joined the camp.
Sriram, the India-origin master, who worked with Bangladesh team during the Asia Cup where Bangladesh failed to register single win, expressed his interest to observe Bangladesh players before announcing the squad. He therefore, will start working with the players intensively and the squad will be announced on September 14.
Bangladesh team will depart home for New Zealand on September 30 to take part in a tri-nation T20i event with hosts and Pakistan. The triangular series will be held between October 7 and 14. Followed by all three teams will travel to Australia to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup between October 16 and November 13 this year.


