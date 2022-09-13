Bangladesh keen to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC

Batting has been a major headache for the Bangladesh team in T20 cricket since last year's World Cup and therefore the team management's headache would be to create new options to plug the loopholes ahead of the World Cup in this format in Australia in the next month.

Tigers have to suffer regularly especially from top order batting failure. In almost every match, it was seen that Bangladesh have gone on the backfoot after losing two-three wickets in the powerplay. On most occasions, they failed to overcome that setback unlike the other teams.

To get rid of that situation, the team management sent two makeshift openers Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to open the innings in the match against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup. This decision was quite useful.

Bangladesh scored 55 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the powerplay of the match against the Lankans and paved a platform of a big total. Some luck here and there could even help Bangladesh to win the game against the Lankans who became the Asia Cup champions eventually.

Now the team management has not taken any final decision whether Miraz-Sabbir will continue to open or not.

However, the Bangladesh team will go to the World Cup after specifying everything.

The Tigers' three-day special training session began on Monday. The team's technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will closely monitor the players for various positions by highlighting match scenario practice. Sabbir-Miraz however didn't open in the rain-hit first day of practice on Monday, which indicated that they are still not the first choice opening pair in the World Cup. -BSS











