Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

This match to witness actual development of our women: Choton

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bangladesh National Women Football Team's practice session ahead of match against India in the SAFF Women's Championship at the Army HQ ground on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Women Football Team's practice session ahead of match against India in the SAFF Women's Championship at the Army HQ ground on Tuesday. photo: BFF

Before Bangladesh women's national football team takes on powerful opponent India in its last match in the group today, head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said that the actual development of his booters can be realised in the match.  
The two toppers of Group-A in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022 are engaging in the battle to determine the group champion at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu today (Tuesday).
After finishing the practice session at the Nepal Army Headquarters on Monday, the coach said, "We are not going to pay much attention to the statistics of our opponents. There is no doubt that India is the number one team in South Asia and they are the most experienced team. But our women too gathered experiences over the years."
"You know that our women's team is going through a transition and becoming a senior women's team from a young women's team. You will be able to see the development in the match tomorrow (Tuesday)."
" We are not feeling any pressure as we have already confirmed the semis. Confirming the semis was our target. The women had played against India before. Now, this match will be an exam for the booters which will give us a chance to understand their development and ability," said the coach.
After winning the second match and confirming the semis earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh's coach said that they were not going to celebrate or take a rest after winning the two matches.
That time, he said, "It is not the time to celebrate. We are a professional team. We will continue our performance as usual and will not be carried away. Our booters know it very well."
The day summarises that the coach wants to see how much his disciples have upgraded themselves. Thus, he will be able to draft his game plans for the rest of the event.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion
Bayern wary ahead of Lewandowski reunion
Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Real brush Mallorca aside to return top
Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
England seal memorable season with South Africa series win
Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft