This match to witness actual development of our women: Choton



Bangladesh National Women Football Team's practice session ahead of match against India in the SAFF Women's Championship at the Army HQ ground on Tuesday. photo: BFF

The two toppers of Group-A in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022 are engaging in the battle to determine the group champion at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu today (Tuesday).

After finishing the practice session at the Nepal Army Headquarters on Monday, the coach said, "We are not going to pay much attention to the statistics of our opponents. There is no doubt that India is the number one team in South Asia and they are the most experienced team. But our women too gathered experiences over the years."

"You know that our women's team is going through a transition and becoming a senior women's team from a young women's team. You will be able to see the development in the match tomorrow (Tuesday)."

" We are not feeling any pressure as we have already confirmed the semis. Confirming the semis was our target. The women had played against India before. Now, this match will be an exam for the booters which will give us a chance to understand their development and ability," said the coach.

After winning the second match and confirming the semis earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh's coach said that they were not going to celebrate or take a rest after winning the two matches.

That time, he said, "It is not the time to celebrate. We are a professional team. We will continue our performance as usual and will not be carried away. Our booters know it very well."

The day summarises that the coach wants to see how much his disciples have upgraded themselves. Thus, he will be able to draft his game plans for the rest of the event.











SAFF Women's Championship 2022Before Bangladesh women's national football team takes on powerful opponent India in its last match in the group today, head coach Golam Rabbani Choton said that the actual development of his booters can be realised in the match.The two toppers of Group-A in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship 2022 are engaging in the battle to determine the group champion at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu today (Tuesday).After finishing the practice session at the Nepal Army Headquarters on Monday, the coach said, "We are not going to pay much attention to the statistics of our opponents. There is no doubt that India is the number one team in South Asia and they are the most experienced team. But our women too gathered experiences over the years.""You know that our women's team is going through a transition and becoming a senior women's team from a young women's team. You will be able to see the development in the match tomorrow (Tuesday)."" We are not feeling any pressure as we have already confirmed the semis. Confirming the semis was our target. The women had played against India before. Now, this match will be an exam for the booters which will give us a chance to understand their development and ability," said the coach.After winning the second match and confirming the semis earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh's coach said that they were not going to celebrate or take a rest after winning the two matches.That time, he said, "It is not the time to celebrate. We are a professional team. We will continue our performance as usual and will not be carried away. Our booters know it very well."The day summarises that the coach wants to see how much his disciples have upgraded themselves. Thus, he will be able to draft his game plans for the rest of the event.