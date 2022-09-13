Bangladesh can't do well unless resolve small mistakes: Papon



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks with the journalists in Dubai after the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. photo: BCB

"The condition will go on, as long as we can't set right the small mistakes," Papon told journalists in Dubai after the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. "I do firmly believe that our existing team is a very good side. We don't know what will be result in the World Cup but we are good team".

Bangladesh failed to register a win in the Asia Cup as they lost the first match to Afghanistan followed by they failed to grip the close match against Sri Lanka, in which they concede a two-wicket defeat. Sri Lanka on the contrary, turned around from that match and emerged as the champions of the event. The BCB President believes that the trophy could go on Shakib's hand if Bangladesh could beat Sri Lanka in their last group battle.

He said, "There was no reason to win the match against Sri Lanka. If we could win that match, the Asia Cup winning chance also could come to us. But everything depends on the on-field performances of the players".

"You have to make the best use of chances in cricket, which Sri Lanka could do. For example, India exit from the tournament after a catch miss. Pakistan missed catches today. We also missed catches," he pointed out.

Bangladesh team started their preparation for the forthcoming tri-nation series in New Zealand followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia. The squad for these events is expected to announce tomorrow and the Tigers will leave the country on September 30. The tri-angular is scheduled to be help between October 7 and October 14 while the ICC T20 World Cup will take place between October 16 and November 13 this year.













