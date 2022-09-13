Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh can't do well unless resolve small mistakes: Papon

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks with the journalists in Dubai after the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks with the journalists in Dubai after the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon believes that the Bangladesh is a good team but they can't win the matches since they are failing to correct the small mistake during the game.
"The condition will go on, as long as we can't set right the small mistakes," Papon told journalists in Dubai after the final match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. "I do firmly believe that our existing team is a very good side. We don't know what will be result in the World Cup but we are good team".
Bangladesh failed to register a win in the Asia Cup as they lost the first match to Afghanistan followed by they failed to grip the close match against Sri Lanka, in which they concede a two-wicket defeat. Sri Lanka on the contrary, turned around from that match and emerged as the champions of the event. The BCB President believes that the trophy could go on Shakib's hand if Bangladesh could beat Sri Lanka in their last group battle.
He said, "There was no reason to win the match against Sri Lanka. If we could win that match, the Asia Cup winning chance also could come to us. But everything depends on the on-field performances of the players".
"You have to make the best use of chances in cricket, which Sri Lanka could do. For example, India exit from the tournament after a catch miss. Pakistan missed catches today. We also missed catches," he pointed out.
Bangladesh team started their preparation for the forthcoming tri-nation series in New Zealand followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia. The squad for these events is expected to announce tomorrow and the Tigers will leave the country on September 30. The tri-angular is scheduled to be help between October 7 and October 14 while the ICC T20 World Cup will take place between October 16 and November 13 this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sporting's Marcus Edwards ready for Spurs reunion
Bayern wary ahead of Lewandowski reunion
Juve held by Salernitana after VAR controversy
New age Alcaraz wins US Open and becomes youngest world number one
Real brush Mallorca aside to return top
Shanaka dedicates Asia Cup win to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
England seal memorable season with South Africa series win
Nepal confirms semis eliminating Lanka 6-0


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft