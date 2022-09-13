Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022
Covid positivity rate rises to 9.83pc

421 more cases, zero death reported

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

The country reported 421 more Covid infections in 24 hours till Monday morning.
As no new deaths were reported, country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,334 and with the new case the caseload rose to 2,015, 308, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The daily case test positivity rate rose to 9.83 per cent from Sunday's 8.87 per cent as 4,560 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent and the recovery rate at 97.21 per cent. In August, the country reported 32 Covid-linked deaths and 6,689 cases.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.    -UNB



