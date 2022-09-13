Dengue death toll rises to 37

Four more Dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 37.

During this period, 345 more people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). All the latest deaths were reported from Dhaka.

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll from Dhaka division rose to 17, in Chattogram it stood at 17, and three at Barishal division.

Of the new patients, 228 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 117 outside it, DGHS said. -UNB











