Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Dam of river Kholpetua collapses in Satkhira

River water entered in locality

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent

A vast tract of land submerged in Patuakhali due to incessant rainfall and 2 to 3 feet of tidal water that breached the embankment in recent days. The photo was taken from Kalapara on Monday. photo : Observer

In Gadaipur of Khajra Union of Asashuni Upazila of Satkhira, the dam of Kholpetua River collapsed and water entered the locality at high speed.
Monday (September 12), at noon, the embankment broke and disappeared into the river in the area adjacent to Mannan Bhuiyan's fish farm under Gadaipur village, Polder no. 7/2 of the Water Development Board.
Our Satkhira correspondent said that it has been raining continuously since Sunday (September 11). Also, due to low pressure, tidal water in the river has increased abnormally.
The heavy rain increased water of the river and because of that in the afternoon, the high tide water entered into the fish farms of local people.
Khajra Union Chairman Shahnewaz Dalim told the Daily Observer that the dam repair work has started on a voluntary basis.
The victims of the local people have informed the Water Development Board but they have not received any positive response yet.
However, our Satkhira correspondent said that if the damaged dam is not repaired by the evening, some neighboring unions including Khajra will be flooded.
However, talking to the Daily Observer, Executive Engineer of Satkhira Water Development Board ( PUBO) Abul Khair said that steps are being taken on an urgent basis to repair the damaged dam.
Besides, the low pressure created over the ocean has moved towards India and has turned into a land low pressure.
Due to this, thick clouds have formed in the sky and as a result, there may be light to moderate rains in all parts of the country, and heavy rains in some places.
In addition, low-lying areas of islands may be inundated by high tides of 1 to 2 feet above normal tides.
On the other hand, under the influence of land low pressure, stormy winds may blow in sea ports, north Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Bangladesh.
For this reason, the country's four sea ports have been asked to show 3 numbers of local signals and 1 warning signal to river ports.
According to the Meteorologists Department, the land depression located in the South Madhya Pradesh area of India moved further west-north-westward and was located in South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of India this morning.
It may move further west-northwestwards over land and gradually weaken and due to its effect, deep convective clouds continue to form over North Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, the monsoon axis extends over Rajasthan, the center of land depression, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and southern parts of Bangladesh to Assam.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay of Bengal.







